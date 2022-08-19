This is the dingus of the week, the title everyone in America is working hard to avoid. But honestly, you should all be working a lot harder at it. It’s the Friday email that rounds up something dingusy in the news, shares links, and a drink. If you want to know about dinguses past, a lovely newsletter subscriber put them all in a Google doc.

This week, professional liberal shitposter Ron Filipowski tweeted a video at a grocery store of Dr. Mehmet Oz lamenting how his crudité cost him $20. Oz is running for Senate in Pennsylvania against lieutenant governor John Fetterman. In the video, Oz, dressed in dress pants and a tucked-in henley, picks up carrots, raw asparagus, salsa, and pre-made guacamole for his “veggie platter,” which caused a lot of people to question if Dr. Oz knew how to eat and also to question whether we knew what crudité even was. If that’s Oz’s crudité, does crudité have any meaning or is it just the friends we met along the way? Much to consider.

The Daily Show pointed out that the video was such a disaster that disaster-relief specialist Chef José Andrés stepped in. The video sparked an entire media cycle that included the Fetterman campaign selling stickers that read, “Let them eat crudite!” Earning $500,000 in just 24 hours after the video went viral.

The video was from April, so, technically, that doesn’t count as “Dingus of the Week,” but time is a flat circle, I make the rules, and Dr. Oz is due for dingus because of crimes rendered against humanity. Let’s go.

Dr. Oz is the man in America who is most likely to advocate for a stick-based-eating diet plan and is actually a very credentialed doctor and heart surgeon, who gave it all up for television. In 2004, Oprah Winfrey had him on her show and called him “America’s doctor.” He instantly became popular and got his own spin-off show. Oprah owes us an apology for the pandora’s box of Ozery she unleashed. In 2015, when Michael Specter profiled Oz for The New Yorker, Oz was still performing surgeries, even after promoting baseless and harmful cures like conversion therapy, green coffee beans for weight loss, and colloidal silver for the common cold. That same year, a group of doctors asked Columbia to reconsider Dr. Oz’s appointment. The school wouldn’t officially cut ties with Oz until 2022, after Oz had done his civic duty to spread Covid far and wide, even noting that a few deaths were a fine trade-off for opening schools (he apologized), and after scientific journals published whole articles about how he’s wrong all the time.

America is the wealthiest nation in the world, but Americans can barely afford healthcare and have some of the worst health outcomes of developed nations. So, a credentialed and telegenic medical professional who tells us we find help, hope, and healing outside the expensive walls of the medical establishment is a miracle cure. And maybe if he’d just stayed on TV telling us the fetal tissue of raspberries could cure our Alzheimer’s or that mainlining gold dust would make people live 5 seconds longer, he’d still be beloved by aging grandparents everywhere.

But Oz made one of the most classic blunders in rich-people history: he went into politics. To be fair, only the worst of our humanity ever truly finds success in politics, so it seems like Oz should have been a shoo-in. But Fetterman’s campaign does not have a mercy rule. Despite being decidedly up in the polls, the Fetterman campaign is having fun. They’re doing the full General Sherman — there is no gaffe that will go unmemed, no tweet that will go unmocked. You posted a video in April? Well, listen, we were so busy getting Snooki to make a video mocking you, that we are just getting to this now. And honestly, I respect that level of scorched-earth political memeing. But really, and while I don’t like to victim blame, Oz did this to himself. He torched his entire career as a successful heart surgeon just so he could hang out with Oprah and shit-talk apple juice, and that path only leads to perdition.

But maybe we are being too harsh. This week, Oz also said he only has two houses, when in fact, he has a lot of homes. And listen, whomst among us has not mislaid a few homes here or there?

An author got to thank his teacher who taught him how to read, and it’s a lovely look at how one person can make an impact, which is an important reminder when you feel helpless.

HELLO! Did you know you can make a cocktail out of corn? A WHOLE ENTIRE COCKTAIL. This is what we are doing this weekend. Muddling up corn and turning it into a margarita. If you are too lazy to click (and I know you are), you cut corn kernels off a cob, boil them until tender with a bit of water, then drain and pour into a cocktail shaker. Then, you muddle the ever-loving shit out of that corn with cilantro and agave syrup. Then, add tequila and lime. Shake and drink. Sure. Pour it into a cup if you want.