This week, Chicago decided it would be a good idea to make their traffic just a little bit worse. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that next summer the city will “transform the Grant Park environs into the first-ever NASCAR street race.”

If you’ve ever tried to drive through Chicago, or literally any city, you understand what a banana pants idea this is. In fact, literal pants made out of bananas are a better idea than this. Chicago resident, and friend of the newsletter, Caitlin, said in the Discord that the idea makes them long for the days of Mayor Daley. “When you start to miss the man that bulldozed an airport in the middle of the night, you know something has gone wrong.”

Doug also noted in the Discord, “The only way I will endorse any race in Chicago is if it re-enacts the end of The Blues Brothers where they wreck 150-200 cars at the end.”

I realize that the world is literally on fire. And it feels as if the gates of hell have opened wide to swallow us whole. Trust is eroding in all of our institutions. The president has the deadly novel virus that he declared freedom from only a year ago. But we still live in a society. THERE ARE STILL RULES. You don’t just shut down the middle of a large city where people live so grown adults can race large noisy cars in a circle for a day.

I will now give you a list of things that are really bad ideas that are better ideas than doing NASCAR in America’s second largest city.

A Velveeta martini.

Going to Don Corleone on the day his daughter is to be married and asking for justice. But you don't ask with respect. You don't offer friendship. You don't even think to call him Godfather. Instead, you come into his house on the day my daughter is to be married, and you ask him to do murder for money.

Reanimating a bunch of flesh-eating dinosaurs, trapping them on an island, and making that an amusement park for children.

Trump boat parade.

The French invasion of Russia. Remember it’s all fun and war, until the temperature drops and you have to walk.

Taking Elephants through the alps. (Famously, this worked out. So maybe that’s what Lightfoot is betting on.)

Letting William Z. MacFarland run a festival with Ja Rule.

Bringing back polio.

Being a woman in America. (lolololol *sob*)

Picture of a bunch of people announcing a terrible idea. (Image via Getty)

Runner Up:

Former Dingus winner Josh Hawley, is a runner up this week for running away. On Thursday night, the January 6 Committee released footage of Hawley running from the rioters. The video is particularly meaningful, because just hours before, Hawley had entered the Capitol and raised his fist in support of the mob. Anyway, here is Hawley running away set to the Benny Hill music. “Yakety Sax” is officially the soundtrack to the decline of man.

And Now for Some Good News:

Last week’s dingus Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is is getting sued by a doctor he targeted, after she became the center of a story about providing an abortion for a 10 year old rape victim.

I think it can feel frustrating to speak up and you wonder, what your voice is accomplishing. But the work of Renee Bracey Sherman is so important and a good reminder of the power of a story.

And even though the world is bleak, people are still making good things. I loved this profile of the journalists behind Hell Gate, the new media start up covering New York. It’s very inspiring. I know I talk a lot about the death of local media. But I am a believer in resurrection. Sometimes things have to die, so new things can crop up. I loved this thread from the Courier Newsroom about making journalism sustainable and accessible.

What I Am Reading:

A criminalist on trial for arson! (Also, I’m just going to say, it’s also a famously bad idea to take on any mysterious professors as lodgers. Sorry to all the mysterious professors out there, but I do not trust you.)

This is a very good article about white Christian nationalism.

I am still deep in my re-read of Possession and this time I’m not skipping over any of the poems. Something about the intertextuality of the book – the letters inside the novel, the poems inside the letters, the dusty academic world of love – is making me want to stay inside that book for ever. I demand a mini-series based on this book.

The story of C. Wesley Morgan and a reminder that your bunkers will not save you.

I interviewed lawyer Kate Kelly about how we have a great constitutional amendment that could solve a lot of problems that’s one signature away from being ratified.

If you read that post and wondered what you could do, well there is a whole movement you can get involved with. Vote Equality is a good place to start.

Housekeeping :

Next week, I am taking a vacation. I will have a weekly paid-subscriber-only thread, but no mid-week newsletter, and no dingus. I'll be spending my time lying on my couch all week, reading books and taking long walks with my wolf.

If you cannot tell from the dingus this week, my brain is melting out of my ears. I’m burnt out from this summer of juggling work and childcare and I’m overdue on book edits. The thread this week was about burn out. And one of the commenters, Debra Jensen, shared this bit of wisdom that I printed out and put on my wall. And I’m sharing it with everyone, because it’s simple advice for surviving in a world that’s trying to kill us.

And this is just a note to say, this community is such a great place. So many smart, engaged, talented human beings – Debra for starters, ACLU lawyers, librarians, local politicians. Thanks for being here. But Cancer season is over. So, no more feelings! Time for drinks.

What I Am Drinking:

It’s time to give up. Lean into the chaos. Embrace the freefall of the the empire and make White Claw slushies. I’ve heard about these babies for a long time now. And I’ve been skeptical. But now is not the time for timidity in our beverages. Now is the time for bold action. Now is the time for White Claw slushies.

Basically, the recipe for White Claw slushies involve fruit and ice, which make it a perfectly balanced breakfast. Put ice, vodka, white claw, and some frozen fruit. Blend together. Enjoy! If you require measurements. Here is a more thorough recipe.

Piper Perabo said sign the ERA!

