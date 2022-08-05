I’m back from a week away. And now, we are back at it. The weekly dingus newsletter, for those of you who don’t know, is an email that recaps something dingusy in the week’s news, offers a drink recipe, and some links. In the past the dingus has been fashion, the Olympics, and Boris Johnson. Subscribe and never miss an email

Roger Stone and Alex Jones. The two of them together are probably what is causing the sinkholes in Chili. (Image via Getty)

We often talk about being a dingus like it’s a bad thing. But sometimes, being a dingus can be a good thing. Like accidentally leaving wheat to boil and discovering Corn Flakes. Or accidentally growing mold and discovering penicillin. Or accidentally emailing the opposing counsel your client’s text messages and helping the other side prove your client was committing perjury.

This week, in Austin, Texas, Alex Jones took the stand during the first of three trials to determine the amount of damages he will have to pay to the families of the Sandy Hook victims after he lost civil defamation cases. If you don’t know who Alex Jones is imagine a large container of cottage cheese, but when you open it, it’s just moldy conspiracy theories. Jones is the creator of the lie factory called InfoWars, which has incubated America’s favorite hit conspiracies, like every mass shooting event is a false flag, the 2020 election was stolen, and the world is run by the “Satanic pedophile, globalist New World Order and their walking-dead reanimated corpse Joe Biden.”

Imagine a Time Life collection of conspiracy theories, but they are being shouted at you by a man who sounds like his voice was run through a cheese grater.

On the stand this week, Jones learned that his lawyers accidentally sent the opposing counsel his text records, which showed that he wasn’t being forthcoming about the site’s finances and Sandy Hook coverage.

And now, those very text messages will be handed over to the January 6 committee, which is really just threading the needle on the American narrative of conspiracy.

And we love to see it.

So yes, sure giant sinkholes are opening up across the earth, and the fish have herpes, and there are brain-eating amoebas in our lakes, as if the Lord God herself was like “a flood didn’t work the first time, time to bring out the big guns” to wipe us all out. But this week, we celebrate the dingusry. We applaud it even. We acknowledge that sometimes dingusry has led to great moments in history. For example, a diplomat misreading a speech, resulting in the destruction of the Berlin Wall, and the accidental email that led to the erosion of Jones’s wall of conspiracies.

Oh, and the jury ruled Jones has to pay $4.1 million to the victims.

This Week in Good News:

Voters in Kansas rejected a measure that would have removed the right to an abortion from the state constitution. Despite the fact that 61 percent of Americans support the right to an abortion, abortion has become a kind of “both sides” issue for politicians and pundits. And Kansas proved this point again this week, with over 60 percent of voters in the deeply conservative state showing up to defeat the measure.

The Turnaway study proved that access to abortion has positive effects on the lives of so many people who can become pregnant. And other studies show that their partners benefit as well. One in four women in America have had an abortion, so the people who showed up to vote down the measure in Kansas weren’t just voting on a theory. They were voting for their lives with their bodies. Showing to politicians that this isn’t what America wants. Outlawing abortion is imposing laws of theocracy in a country that calls itself a democracy. (And to any of the “well, actually, America is a republic, not a democracy” people, I hope you get stung by a jellyfish on your tongue, secondly, read this.)

And also, finally, four officers were charged in the death of Breonna Taylor.

What I Am Reading:

Last week, I went on a staycation and I read so much. I read…

Oh, William by Elizabeth Strout

The Trees by Percival Everett

Orwell’s Roses by Rebecca Solnit

And then, I came back to the real world and logged in and saw that my town is just casually letting Three Percenters sell wares at the Farmer’s Market. And the Economic Alliance justified it by saying, “It’s a different symbol for different people.” So, back to reality. Back to Iowa.

Speaking of Iowa, everyone wanted to move here this week when this listing hit the internet.

Remember, in Iowa you can afford a home, but there is no one around to hear you scream.

This Wesley Morris review of the Beyoncé album blew me away. If you don’t usually read music reviews, just stop for a moment and consider the opening paragraph:

It’s too much, this being alive. Too heavy, too uncertain, too chronically cataclysmic, too bellicose, too unwell, too freighted with a possibility of the perception of error. The word of the last few years — in American activist and academic circles, anyway — has been “precarity.” Which gets at ideas of endangerment, neglect, contingency, risk. Basically: We’re worried. And: We’re worried you’re not worried enough. Like I said: It’s too much.

Over on this professional newsletter, Moira Donegan wrote about reading Susan Faludi in an age of backlash. And it’s a hopeful essay that is a call to arms. Moira is a national treasure. Sign up for her newsletter Not the Fun Kind.

What I Am Drinking:

This week, I made Martha Stewart’s Smoky Serrano Mint Margarita. Hello. IT IS PERFECT.

I also got to have an old-fashioned at my favorite restaurant with my neighbor and his wife (hello!) and my friend Molly before going to the Bonnie Raitt concert. Mavis Staples opened, and as Mavis was talking about gun control, a storm rolled in and they pulled her off the stage. And we all had to seek cover. So, that’s how I ended up at a bar, sharing a booth with Dan, Paula, and Lynn, drinking wine with Molly and our good friend Ralph, and hearing how Lynn and Paula had tried to see Bonnie Raitt three other times before and had the concerts interrupted for bomb threats and more lightning. (I think those were the reasons, I don’t remember, really.) And then, the storm blew over, and the concert was back on so I danced with Ralph’s mom under the stars.