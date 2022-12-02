This is the “Dingus of the Week” newsletter, where I make fun of someone or something in the news that really decked my halls this week. Then, I tell you about something good and offer up some links and a drink. Last week, the dingus was “The Little Drummer Boy”, this week it’s the journalist who went viral for being a chucklehead. Next week, well, it could be you.

In a now-viral clip, Joey Dwyer, a journalist for Newstalk ZB in New Zealand, asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern if her meeting with the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was because they just wanted to hang out as ladies. You know, shoot the shit. Talk about boyfriends over mimosas. The entire question was even worse than the paraphrase I just gave you. Here it is, a man, actually, with a straight face, looked into the eyes of a Prime Minister of an entire country and asked: “Are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and you’ve got a lot of common stuff there, you know when you got into politics and stuff? Or can Kiwis actually expect to see more deals between our two countries down the line?”

The response from Ardern was absolutely brutal. Trigger warning for murder. Because that’s what Ardern conducted on live television, the flaying of a human man.

Look at this face.

Do you see that face? If you ever see a woman make that face in person, you need to leave. Don’t pause to pack a bag, run. Run far away. Everything you love and hold dear is about to be taken from you. And you know what, you deserve it. What you did was wrong. Change your name. Change your face. Burn your fingerprints. Joey, you live in Canada now, and your name is Frederick Snozzlebottom. And you better hope they don’t find you because I do believe Canada will extradite you for high crimes and treason.

Every woman, has, at some point in her life given this look to a man right before she took his life. Are you a man who has seen this look? No, you aren’t. You are a ghost now. You don’t know it but you are the walking dead. Are you a man and you’ve seen this look more than once? Sir, seek help. You are a menace. (Just kidding none of the men who read my newsletter are menaces. You are all wonderful and champions of human rights.)

After giving Dwyer a look that could turn a man to stone (and we have no evidence that didn’t happen in this case), Ardern replied:

“My first question is I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key and if they met because they were of similar age,” said a smiling Ardern. “We of course have a higher proportion of men in politics. It’s reality. But because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender.”

Notice she said, “Barack Obama” here and not the other guy who used to be President. You know, the one who came after, Obama? I forget his name. Anyway, this response was so brutal another man literally caught a stray.

After a look that would have struck fear in the heart of Medusa herself, Ardern pointed out the level of trade between the two countries, using facts and numbers. And I want to pause here and repeat a point that

made in the Discord

, which is, “New Zealand is currently losing that trade relationship with Finland: You're giving them all this WINE AND BEEF and they're giving you elevators? Kiwis should be up in arms.”

Also, New Zealand isn’t that big, how many elevators do you need? And why are you running through elevators so quickly? Are Kiwis using elevators like tissues? What is happening?

All of these would have been smarter questions than the one that Joey Dwyer asked. Dwyer has since deleted his social media presence. Good luck to you, Frederick Snozzlebottom.

For the past two years, I’ve asked readers and friends to help me round up all the dingii of the past year and to mock all people and things that have really cobbed our corn this year. It’s turned into a fundraiser. And last year, we donated over $750 to the 1619 School in Waterloo. This year’s non-profit is One Iowa.

In the past, I’ve had people like comedian Josh Gondelman and writer Molly Jong Fast, help me round up a year of dingii. And I’m so excited for the line up I have for this year. But we do need a people’s choice. So, click here to log your vote.

And Now for Something Good:

Every week, until the end of January, I’m sharing a non-profit that is doing good work in your communities. I’m also donating $50 to each non-profit I highlight and inviting you all to donate, share, or highlight the work they are doing.

I know we can’t fundraise our way out of the dysfunction of our nation. But I do think we need to remember there are good people out there trying to do good work and that matters.

This week, I’m highlighting the work of Laughing Bear Bakery in St. Louis, Missouri. Laughing Bear Bakery not only makes tasty treats but hires formerly incarcerated people. On their website, they write:

Across the St. Louis region, Laughing Bear Bakery is recognized for helping ex-offenders break out of the cycle of recidivism, one person at a time. Our willingness to hire ex-offenders, pay them above minimum wage, provide on-the-job training to work in a commercial kitchen, and establish a track record of employment enables them to make giant strides toward reintegrating into the community.

It’s incredible work and I’m so happy to know about them and the good they are doing in their communities.

Donate to Laughing Bear Bakery

This week, I’m going festive and drinking a holiday-themed spritz cocktail. But with absolutely no effort whatsoever. Are you ready? It’s just seltzer and a shot of a botanical vodka. I got a couple of tiny Ketel One Botanical vodkas a while back and just never drank them. So, I’m mixing the Grapefruit and Rose Ketel One with a Cranberry seltzer and garnishing it with frozen berries. This is not an ad for Ketel One.

Cheers to making it through another week during a global extinction event.

Here was the top song I listened to on Spotify this year. I will not be taking any questions about it. But I would love to know your top most-played song of the year.

