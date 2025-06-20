Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Feral Midwest
15h

I’m so, so glad Tina Smith took him to task for his idiotic comments. Folks like Lee think they’re invincible when they’re behind a screen. MORE OF THIS ENERGY!

Karen
14h

Mike Lee is another one whose level of Dingosity almost merits retiring his jersey. If he’s in the news at all, he’s the champion Dingus of that week. It’s a really special skill of his.

On the What Am I Enjoying Now: Broaches! Those rhinestone pins everyone’s grandmother wore on her church dress give me joy and I have started collecting them again. There’s a Facebook account called Bring Back the Broach, moderated by two gay men, that I discovered and have learned a ton about collectible costume jewelry from. I now own a couple Hattie Carnegie broaches from the mid-1950’s, which I wear to the grocery store or other errands. We need sparkle now! Long LIve Rhinestone Elephants and Flowers!

