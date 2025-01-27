One of Trump’s many executive orders was a “return to office” mandate for federal employees, which Axios estimates affects 7,000 people.

Return-to-office mandates usually result in people quitting and impact underrepresented workers the most.

In fact, in an opinion piece written last year, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy wrote, "Requiring federal employees to come to the office five days a week would result in a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome.”

This move, along with ending DEI efforts, is a clear attempt to force white women and people of color out of the workforce and out of public life.