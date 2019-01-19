Corrections

Because I'm only 80% accurate

lyz
Jan 19, 2019CommentShare

I APOLOGIZE MY DAD IS A SUBSCRIBER! And my mom and my sister get the free newsletters.

Can you imagine what a nightmare it is to be my relative?

(Also, while you are all here, the amazing writer Jacqui Shine would like you all to know it was HER idea that I invite Tucker Carlson to the Iowa State Fair and it was not my idea.)

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →