I am having one of those weeks where I am scraped clean inside. Whatever I have left of patience and kindness goes to my kids, and we are all battling the normal spring viruses, and post-break exhaustion.

As a result, I’m learning to say, “I can’t do this right now.” I’m learning to say, “This is too much.”

I’m learning to protect my peace and remember why I do what I do, because I love it. Because it’s fun. Because writing is endlessly fascinating and challenging. Because I love learning and connecting with people. Because I have something to say.