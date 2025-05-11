I’ve been a mother for just over 14 years now. And I’ve been a writer for even longer than that. As a mother and a writer, I have been conscripted, willingly or otherwise, into having takes on Mother’s Day for over a decade now.

And you know what? I simply don’t want to do it this year.

If you’d like to read about Mother’s Day today, here are some links to a couple of my past articles and one by

.

Instead, today, I am going to give you mothers (and everyone else), what you really want: A funny story about me causing mayhem and getting a Trump supporter yelled at by drunk Irish women at a castle in Clifden.

Let me explain.