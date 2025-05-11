I’ve been a mother for just over 14 years now. And I’ve been a writer for even longer than that. As a mother and a writer, I have been conscripted, willingly or otherwise, into having takes on Mother’s Day for over a decade now.
And you know what? I simply don’t want to do it this year.
If you’d like to read about Mother’s Day today, here are some links to a couple of my past articles and one by.
“The cost of being human” — On experiencing Mother’s Day as a single mom
“A single mom’s manifesto for Mother’s Day” — this is an essay by the talented, who writes about the radical roots of the holiday
I also wrote about Mother’s Day in 2020 for MSNBC
And listen, I wrote an ENTIRE book about motherhood
Instead, today, I am going to give you mothers (and everyone else), what you really want: A funny story about me causing mayhem and getting a Trump supporter yelled at by drunk Irish women at a castle in Clifden.
Let me explain.