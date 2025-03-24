In the past couple of weeks, I’ve been deleting Instagram and BlueSky off my phone over the weekends. I have to confess I didn’t come up with the idea. This move was inspired by

, a queen of boundary setting.

And I’ve learned that I don’t really miss them that much.

It’s inspired me to put my phone away when I am with friends — turning myself on airplane mode and refusing to Google answers during conversations. I recently befriended someone who only texts once a day! Imagine that. He only goes on his phone once a day.

His field is Medieval literature, so as I pointed out, there are not a lot of new developments in that profession he needs to keep track of.