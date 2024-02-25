This week, I got a lot of angry emails from men, telling me I was miserable and bitter. And assuring me that their wives are happy and I have bad taste in men. And I have gotten a lot of email from women thanking me for my book telling me how they saved their lives by ending bad and abusive marriages and how they still felt judged for getting divorced. The are overlaps. I got one email from a man who said he read the book thinking he was a “good guy” only to get to the end and suddenly understand why his wife divorced him. Plenty of older women have chided me saying, that I sounded like I was recommending divorce and I’ve joyfully replied, “I am with my whole heart.” One man emailed me to tell me that surely I didn’t believe what I was saying, SURELY I was just making the best of a bad situation.

And I wrote back to him that I was not. I was saying my life is great. Better than ever and asking if his wife needed a copy.

This book came out at a moment when American society is fighting over what love and marriage and relationships should look like. It’s kicking up a lot of conversation and I am glad for it.

Another man asked me if I was okay with ruining American society and I told him yes I was. It could use a little ruining. I was enjoying my own small part adding fuel to the flames. It reminds me of the line from Fahrenheit 451, “It was a pleasure to burn.

It was a special pleasure to see things eaten, to see things blackened and changed.”

I loved this interview with Marilynne Robinson specifically because she talks about how people are so much freer than they imagine.

