Normally, on Monday’s we have a thread, where I post a question and you all answer them. And I love these threads because you all are very smart and I love hearing from you and getting to know you better and hearing your insights. But, a few weeks back, someone suggested an Ask Me Anything thread, where you all ask me anything, and I answer.

So, because I am a people pleaser. (I truly am. Ask my therapist.) I’ll be answering for an hour between 12pm and 1pm CT.