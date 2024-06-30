This article on coaches who help people get back with their exes was fascinating and a little disturbing. I have met so many people who treat dating as a formula — input for weight, height, age, income, and solve for a relationship. Optimize yourself to attract what you want and it all becomes easy. Like magnetizing a paper clip. Once, I went on a date with a man who told me he packed in as many dates as possible, because, he said, “Love is a numbers game.” If he dated as many women as possible, he’d eventually find someone he was compatible with. He had a spreadsheet where he ranked his dates. I laughed at this idea to his face. I had already decided there would be no second date. But he did tell me, I did not make the cut. Oh shucks.