I am working on a longer piece about the election. But it’s also August and it’s been so hot and I think we are all tired. If you have kids, you are exhausted from summer parenting. And if you don’t have kids, JD Vance is out here calling you a “childless cat lady” and the political discourse is acting like you deserve fewer rights.

We are all exhausted.

So, this week’s newsletter is a series of shorter thoughts about ambition, masculinity, and the Midwest.

Ambition

The first phone call I made after learning I was on the New York Times bestseller list was to my friend Anna. I told her I had done it. I’d reached my goal. In fact, I’d reached all my career goals. And then, I said, “Wow, I guess I need new goals.”

“How about a nap?” Anna replied.

Anna was, as always, right. But I didn’t nap. Instead, what happened was a very busy spring that transitioned into summer, and me furiously working on the “next big thing.” I wanted to follow up one success with another and then another. But to be very blunt, working on the next thing is not going as quickly as I’d hoped. And not for any particularly nefarious reason, just that hard work is hard, and I’ve been busy.

But what is also hard for me is coming to terms with this idea I had that there would be a moment in my career when I would make it. When I would achieve my goals and the rest of life would be easier. Not that I anticipated a cake walk, just that I wouldn’t have to scrap and fight at every turn. That once proven, I wouldn’t have to prove myself anymore.

I said this to a friend the other day. The friend is an award-winning writer a decade older than me and she just smiled and said, “We always have to fight.”

I read Jennifer Romolini’s Ambition Monster this summer. She writes about how the work is always there and it can swallow us whole. I experienced that in 2020, when I worked so hard for a media company that didn’t pay me a livable wage, taking on extra uncompensated responsibilities, working so hard I had vertigo and was passing out from stress, only to get laid off after political pushback. They had swallowed me whole.

After that experience, after I had cried and slept and taken a lot of long walks listening to Taylor Swift and the vertigo disappeared, I decided I needed to reframe my ambition. I can never give it up, not really. The truth is, I am hungry. I’m starving. I am ambitious. I’m always reaching and working and fighting. And I don’t like it when people say I cannot have it all. Why can’t I? No one says this to men.

But I don’t think we ever really make it. Not in this world where women, especially, have to prove their worth over and over at every age. But I realize that means I am leaving the definition of “making it” up to the definers and not to me, the one defined.

And so, instead of giving up my ambitions, I am learning to redefine them. And also, maybe, to get a nap.

The Midwest

Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, as her running mate. The result was an outpouring of tweets and memes about the Midwest — apologies, the word “ope,” pigs, hot dish, and dad jokes. So many of the Midwesterners joining in the fun are not even from Minnesota.

Every so often the internet has to have a fight about which states are Midwestern and which are not. The fact that the US has this very clearly defined what states are the Midwest and thus the whole topic is not up for debate doesn’t stop people from falling over themselves to brawl out who gets to be from the “Heartland” and who doesn’t.

The point is not about geography. The fight about what is Midwestern is a fight about who gets to belong. Being Midwestern, like being middle-class, has become a self-designated identity marker of normalcy. This land is the middle of two coasts, pulled in between the perceived extremes, and it’s become a metaphor for American values. Fighting over what is Midwestern means fighting over what is American. This fight over what is Midwestern often leads to erasure. The Midwest has many competing identities, First Nations, white settlers, the waves of immigrants who found a home here. And sometimes when someone will say something like, “Oh, Chicago is not Midwestern,” what they really mean is it’s too diverse to fit their definition of the whiteness of this place.

But if definitions can exclude, they can also include. This land is a closed fist sometimes, but it can also be an open hand. The duality of the Midwest is that it is the nicest place with the nicest people who will never invite you over to their homes.

And if this election is about who gets to define this country and who gets to be defined, picking Walz makes sense. He’s an older white man and he is out there calling Trump and Vance “weird” — aberrations from the norm — and that critique means something coming from him, a white male governor from a Midwestern state. A region so often mocked for its blandness that the blandness, like the Miracle Whip in the potato salads, becomes a binding agent — a cohesiveness in the vastness and complexity of America. And Walz’s history as governor is not one of exclusion; it's one of openness, welcome, and inclusivity. Walz’s entire identity is what we think of when we think of the average American, but his politics are radically inclusive. And as such, he offers a different vision of what this country can be.

I wrote about this in my first book, God Land, which was written about religion and politics in the Midwest after the 2016 election. In that book, I discussed the way geography becomes our identity.

“Land is so much more than a physical space, it’s our spiritual center. We find significance in our sense of place. The way a New Yorker brags about the cost of a studio in Queens or the time he got punched on the subway, a Midwesterner brags about those two weeks the buses wouldn’t run because it was colder here than it was in the Arctic. Our pain is our significance. Our survival is our belonging.”

And the brutality of a place and unite or it can isolate. And this election is about the choice between the two definitions of belonging in America.

Masculinity

In some ways, it was cynical to pick Walz as VP. His white-guyness balancing out Harris’ multiracial identity and womanhood. But as I noted above, his politics are not centrist. One could argue Harris is politically more centrist.

But if this election is about electoral votes, it is also about gender. Who gets to define what it means to be a woman? Who gets to be seen as a leader? And what does it mean to be a man?

I am fascinated by the images of Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz, who both offer competing visions of masculinity to the opposing ticket — one where men are the cheerleaders for women, rather than the other way around.

A CNN story noted that, in interviews of potential VP picks, Walz expressed his commitment to doing what Harris wanted. He was there to “be a partner.”

Asked how he saw his role as VP, Walz said he would perform the job however Harris wanted him to. Asked if he wanted to be the last person in the room before Harris made a decision, Walz said only if she wanted him to be there. And asked if he had ambitions to run for president himself one day, Walz said he did not, a point that sources said was not lost on a team looking to minimize the potential for any internal drama in a future Harris administration. “He had a very clear understanding that it was to be a partner, but to support the president, go out and connect with America and be that governing partner,” said Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman and Biden White House adviser who was deeply involved in the selection process. “It’s not the easiest of positions, but it’s a very important position.”

Note the line about Walz’s ambitions. Normally, it’s women who are criticized for their ambition. The usual narrative is about a woman putting aside her ambitions for partnership with a man. Here, the narrative is reversed.

Walz supports women in his policies as well. His well-documented and unqualified support for abortion and reproductive rights is far stronger than that of any president or vice president America has ever seen. He’s also a supporter of LGBTQ rights, child care and child care workers.

I am not here to stan politicians. This is 2024, and if we’ve learned one thing, it’s that politicians are not heroes, just humans. And I am not here to promote the narrative of the “one good man,” mostly because the bar for that goodness is usually quite low. And I think the goal, rather than “goodness,” is an equal shot for all humans, no matter their gender.

But it is time we yanked the Overton window back from the brink. And in a time when more and more men are inclined to say that feminism has done more harm than good, this different model of masculinity is powerful and will be interesting to watch.