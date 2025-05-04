Every week, MYAM assistant editor

I’ve lived long enough to remember the promised tech revolutions of the VR headsets and 3D printing. I remember how ebooks were going to destroy the paper book as we know it! Those technologies exist, but they haven’t drastically revolutionized our lives as we were originally promised. Instead, they became just more products; addenda to the lives we live.

But I wonder about AI. The way it’s being forced into every aspect of our existence. You can’t even connect to customer service now without fighting five rounds with an AI chatbot (which only makes me insane with frustration and regret that I ever purchased any Samsung products). My kids’ school accidentally bought the AI-slop plagiarized knockoffs of a few books, and my daughter came home telling me that Of Mice and Men read like it was written by a child. And I made her bring the book home and show me, and we figured it out and told the school librarian.

This revolution feels different than the others, because AI is not just being pushed as as replacement for our labor, but for our friendships, our romance. It’s being pushed into our personal lives.

In April, Cosmopolitan UK reported:

After reading about this, I asked ChatGPT a dating question that was on my mind, and I found the advice surprisingly emotionally intuitive and empathetic.