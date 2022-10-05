This is Men Yell at Me, a newsletter about personhood and politics and everything in-between. This week, I got the privilege of reading the incredible memoir Heretic Jeanna Kadlec. Kadlec grew up in Iowa and her memoir grapples with place, faith, leaving, and finding home. It publishes October 25.

I took this picture while researching for my book God Land. It’s a church outside of Yankton, South Dakota.

It’s now part of America’s mythology that this country was founded in part by Puritans and Pilgrims—holy bands of religious separatists looking for freedom to worship the Lord.

Of course, that’s only part of the truth. The arrival of the Puritans and Pilgrims to the American colonies in the 1600s was due to religious persecution, but the communities they established were restrictive and intolerant. Writing in Smithsonian Magazine, Kenneth Davis notes, “The most famous dissidents within the Puritan community, Roger Williams and Anne Hutchinson, were banished following disagreements over theology and policy. From Puritan Boston’s earliest days, Catholics (“Papists”) were anathema and were banned from the colonies, along with other non-Puritans. Four Quakers were hanged in Boston between 1659 and 1661 for persistently returning to the city to stand up for their beliefs.”

Heretics were punished by banishment, tossed out from Eden, and never spoken of again.

The first time I was called a heretic was during a fight with my husband. I’d spent months planning a Mother’s Day fundraiser for a local non-profit. The fundraiser featured writers and speakers from all over Eastern Iowa. I included a speaker, Zach Wahls, who had been raised by two mothers. He had gone viral the year before by speaking in front of the state Legislature, talking about his family in defense of legalizing gay marriage. He would later go on to become an Iowa state senator. But then, he was just a young student, and I was six months pregnant with my son, trying to coordinate something good for the community.

My husband was furious I’d included Wahls in the program and refused to talk to me or help out. So I lugged my toddler daughter to my meetings, smiling and covering for my husband. “Oh, he’s so busy.”

The night before the event, we had a huge fight. That’s when he called me a heretic for promoting gay marriage. And I remember immediately laughing. Laughing so hard I started crying.

“Oh, so it’s the witch trials now?” I said.

We didn’t speak about it until the divorce. When he apologized, he noted that he had no church authority to declare what was true heresy. That was up to a pastor. I told him that actually made things worse.

During the 2016 election, the mom of my daughter’s classmate and the wife of a Baptist minister in town, messaged me on Facebook to let me know that she had read my writing and didn’t think I had a “saving faith.” She knew I thought I believed in God, but what I believed wasn’t right.

I replied, thanking her for her concern but told her that based on the message she should be worried about her tendency to be judgmental. I told her I’d pray for her.

Despite my comeback, I realized this woman was voicing something that a community of people thought: you are a heretic.

A heretic is a person who challenges the dogma of their community. A heretic is a questioner. A heretic is the ultimate betrayal—someone on the inside who exposes the system for all that it is. Heresy is the breath of fresh air in a closed system.

After I left the church and my marriage, I realized that I was surrounded by a community of heretics. In fact, the grand tradition of faith included necessary heresies that broke open the world of dogmas, inspiring wars, divisions, and radical inclusions. Galileo was a heretic. Martin Luther too. Dorothy Day. Heretics are the misfits, the malcontents, the lonely, and the ostracized. They are the Lilliths, tossed out from Eden, only to discover that the world on the outside is better.

…the system will destroy you no matter what you do. So burn that system to the ground, walk away, and discover how beautiful the world is outside of Eden. And also, the truth is that Eden kind of sucked anyway.

In her memoir, Heretic, Jeanna Kadlec writes from the inside of the world of faith. She describes growing up in a good Midwestern family in Iowa, going to church, being a good Christian girl, having a good Christian marriage, and then breaking it all apart, coming out as queer, and in her own turn, becoming a heretic.

Kadlec’s book is another entry into the ex-vangelical canon of literature—a series of books written by Evangelical outsiders who not only question the dogma but trace its trauma through their lives. Garrard Conley, Frank Schaeffer, Emily Joy Allison, Chrissy Stroop, and so many more (me too!). We are a generation born during the wave of the Religious Right in the 1980s—babies born of backlash to the progressive movements of the 1970s. Now adults we are writing against and out of the world of conservative Christianity, tracing its influence on American culture. 2022 has seen a historic reversal of reproductive rights, voting rights, and rights for trans people. All of this is happening in the midst of a renewed embrace of conservative identity—the homesteading trends and women embracing traditional gender roles.

As nice white American parents once again try to circle the moral wagons around their precious babies, protecting them from LGBTQ books and Critical Race Theory, writers who were raised that way are rising up to say that that way lies darkness. But much like John the Baptist, they often feel like lone voices crying out in the wilderness.

But these voices of heretics are increasingly important to listen to as America is stuck stagnant in a new kind of same-old backlash. You may not like religion, but it’s influence is something our culture has to grapple with, rather than dismiss.

Kadlec was not an early rebel. Rather, she was a good girl, a fervent believer, and a . Type A striver. No one can say she didn’t try all that Jesus offered. It’s just that Jesus wasn’t enough. Her book is academic in its rigor and scope, which makes sense because she is an academic. Kadlec not only writes memoir, she writes about American culture. Anyone who would brush her story off as a niche cult experience is immediately knee-capped by her research and perspective. The implicit argument is that this isn’t just one story, but a system. In untangling the knot of her experience, Kadlec traces the yarn of religious ideology through every aspect of the American cultural experience.

While writing about her experience being married, Kadlec veers into unpacking the “Christian Girl Autumn” meme: “This is a religious aesthetic defined by its warm, neutral, Instagram-filter. A Christianity tethered to and born from America’s long-standing project of white supremacy.… A Christianity that creates a kind of purportedly inoffensive conformity, with its rusts and camels and ecrus and ‘live laugh love,’ that, in the age of social media can be easily sold and consumed as wellness, as minimalism, as an aspirational middle-class lifestyle.”

Later, she describes her own fraught attempts at conformity within the system, noting, “When you are a woman pretending to play the game within a system that explicitly, expressly requires your submission and obedience, one that is designed to discredit you and is working with government institutions to turn religious practices into law, to believe compromise is to play with fire.”

Kadlec, the good daughter of America’s heartland, gave up on compromise and is now a full-on heretic in New York City, reading tarot cards and lighting candles for the dead. She describes life on the outside movingly—partaking of a communion of cinnamon bread and champagne at a camp for queer women, finding community in Dungeons and Dragons.

The lesson of Kadlec’s story is not how to fix a broken system, or how to negotiate with it, but that the system will destroy you no matter what you do. So burn that system to the ground, walk away, and discover how beautiful the world is outside of Eden. And also, the truth is that Eden kind of sucked anyway.

The real tragedy of the heretic is how long we spent on the inside, trying to find something to salvage, something to save, trying so hard not to get tossed out of a community and a place that never had any room for us. “There are other systems. There are other ways,” Kadlec writes. “There is a secret that the church does not want those of us to have left to remember. There is a love that is as strong as death — the love you discover for yourself when, as Audre Lourde once wrote, you define yourself for yourself.”

