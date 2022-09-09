This is the Weekly Dingus, the Friday newsletter that makes fun of something dingusy in the news. Shares some links and a drink. More and more people are saying that the dingus is the best part of the week. Subscribe and never miss one.

The Queen at the derby with her private secretary. This picture was taken when I was 7 years old.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth I, who ruled the United Kingdom for 70 years, died in order to distract from Steve Bannon turning himself in for arraignment. STAY WOKE!

The Queen died just one day after meeting Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss. The election of Liz Truss enacted a little-known British law that states only one Liz can rule them all. Kind of like the Dalai Lama, but for Lizes. It’s worth pointing out that I knew about this rule because in the 6th grade, when I changed the spelling of my nickname from Liz to Lyz, I accidentally became the arbiter of all Lizes.

The Queen is being mourned by everyone. Including former dingus award winner Kim Reynolds, who tweeted her condolences because the world was waiting to hear what the governor of Iowa thought about the passing of the monarch of a foreign nation.

Speaking of Iowa, we passed up a huge opportunity to declare the corn kid Corn-Bassador of the state. We got scooped by South Dakota. That’s okay, apparently we have Busch Light pizza. And this just goes to show that unless it’s white and beer adjacent, Iowa won’t celebrate it.

Back to the Queen. In honor of the Queen (and because my brain is broken from book edits), I am declaring today a National Dingus Holiday. And instead, I am rounding up some of the best jokes about the Queen, which I found on Meghan Markle’s internet. This year, I did a DNA test and was shocked to learn I am actually 40 percent Irish. So, you must excuse me. This is part of my noble heritage, which I just learned about.

Sorry, sorry, we must respect the Queen.

Also, yes, I am very well aware I’m going to hell. I’ll apologize to to you when I get there. But joining me in perdition will be Rusty Foster, the author of the Today in Tabs newsletter, who wrote this yesterday.

But before we plummet to the inferno, where we will spend eternity with Elizabeth, here are some very good jokes that I did not make.

Also, a new queen just got crowned.

And you know what? What the hell. We actually do have a dingus. And it’s this guy. I’m just imagining all the Brits reading Andrew Sullivan’s outpouring of grief like, Sir, you don’t even go here.

Anyway…

Last week, I made an Old-Fashioned with a brown sugar syrup, and I used cocoa bitters. It was absolutely delicious. And it inspired me to go to the store and buy peach bitters and use those with the brown sugar syrup and to make another kind of old fashioned. It’s a wonderful drink. I topped it off with a bit of mint.

Have a lovely weekend!