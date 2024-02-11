I don’t get invited to a lot of weddings. As the author of a book on divorce, this does not shock me.

Also, I’m at an age where a lot of my friends are getting divorced or having babies.

And it may seem incongruent, but I do love a celebration of love. I think it is beautiful to find love and happiness and to seek it and to never quit seeking it. I think relationships are beautiful and wonderful. It was only after my divorce that I got to really experience the full depths of my friendships because nothing was holding me back. No husband sighing because I was planning a weekend getaway with my friends. I had time for leisurely dinners, parties, inviting people over.