I do not think I have ever seen a ghost. But this summer I heard one say, “Bacon.”

I believe in ghosts because if scent can linger, why not spirit? I believe if the earth can carry the remnants of time passed within its layers, shouldn’t the walls of homes remember something of their past inhabitants?

I once dated a man who did not believe in ghosts. And together we went on a ghost tour, where he spent the entire tour whispering corrections to the guide’s story in my ear. Then, he refused to tip the guide because of her inaccuracies, which I furiously whispered was rude. But I didn’t have cash, so I walked away embarrassed. And my shoe was broken, and my foot hurt, and I hadn’t had dinner. So I hopped on one foot into the nearest bar and ordered tequila. He followed me inside. We ate soggy nachos and watched beautiful young girls reflected in the mirror of the bar. There were so many of them, I had a hard time telling the difference between the girls and their mirror images. And I believed that some part of their beauty would haunt that mirror forever.

This man was the kind of person who is very insistent on proving things wrong. There is always a reasonable and rational explanation. And if it doesn’t exist, then you simply do not know it yet. He knew everything.

I would tell him I believed in ghosts because I believed in mystery and that some things are unknowable, and he thought I was doing a bit. It was just a joke. Because a rational human being would never believe in something like that. But I am not rational. Most people aren’t. The world isn’t rational. And if a cry can echo, can’t a spirit linger?

We dated a couple months after the ghost tour and then it was over. But maybe that was the beginning of the end, at the bar, me with my aching foot just needing to rest and him with his relentless explanations.

I still look for ghosts. I try to spot them in the windows of abandoned buildings. I try to feel them in the air of old homes. I’ve gone on five ghost tours in my life and will probably go on more. Not because I believe a ghost would be so crass as to reveal themselves to me while I was looking, but because I want to know what I am looking for.

So there was the ghost tour in New Orleans, where my bemused friends and annoyed husband lagged behind while I chatted with the goth teen, who seems to be the standard issue on every ghost tour. In Philadelphia, the tour guide brought us tiny bottles of Fireball and big soft pretzels. And at the Lizzie Borden house, the guide wore a cape and asked us to reenact the murders. The one I went on in Boston, I was 24 and all alone. And I don’t remember much of it except that I was sad, and I felt like I was a ghost then. Then, the ill-fated one that ended in silence and soggy nachos and the reflections of lovely girls. And the one I went on in Galena, Illinois, where a ghost spoke one word out loud and that word was, “Bacon.”

This summer, despite all of my best intentions, I did not go anywhere for a vacation. Instead, I stayed home and read books and slept in and took my dogs on walks. Early on in the staycation, my friend asked me if I wanted to go with her to the spa.

I said “of course,” thinking we’d go get massages at some place on the west side of town. And this is how I found myself booked for a three-day excursion to Galena, Illinois. My friend does not mess around.

Galena is a mining town named after its most plentiful mineral, galena. Settled in the 1690s by French explorers and officially founded as a city in 1826, it’s the oldest town in Northern Illinois. Eighty-five percent of the buildings inside the city limits are on the National Register of Historic Places. And it’s easy to see why. The old Italianate buildings cluster together along the narrow main street, like so many old teeth.

Minerals are memories of carbon past, and mines are ways of digging those memories up and profiting off of them. So, Galena is a town built on memory that profits from nostalgia. And so, of course, we went on a ghost tour.

Ghost tours are a very good way to learn about a town. Often led by self-taught historians or retired or moonlighting professors, they’re more of a history lecture than a spooky tour through the underworld. Most of the stories on ghost tours are spurious at best. That ghost bride was never jilted at the altar; she got married and had seven children and died of old age. The fire in the hotel was caused by an oil lamp, and no one died. Even the history shared can be heavily editorialized. Like when the tour guide on the Philadelphia tour said that Betsy Ross fell in love with a pirate and had a nice rack. (Okay, maybe she did love a pirate? And who wouldn’t? And maybe her rack was nice. I don't know. All I’m saying is that feels highly speculative.)

In Galena, my friend and I had the option to go on a tour that seemed very normal and history-focused and involved walking or one that included ghost-hunting implements and a bus. So, obviously, we went with the latter.

The ghosts were talking with my friend that night. At our first stop, at a local cemetery, the guide, who wore a Victorian skirt with a tank top and teardrop hat with a veil and spoke like a high school theater kid’s impersonation of Katharine Hepburn, handed out divining rods so we could speak to the spirits. It was a group of nine people including me and my friend. Three women in their 40s who were friends and loved murder podcasts. A family of four, with two confused but benevolent-seeming parents, one goth teen daughter, and a bored teen son. No one wanted to talk to the ghosts, so my friend eagerly grabbed the sticks and asked a series of yes or no questions, through which we divined that the spirit died in childbirth and blamed her mother. I recognize it’s ridiculous to tell you that while I believe in ghosts, I simply do not believe in divining sticks or other tools for speaking to ghosts. The way I figure it is, if a ghost will speak, it will do so, anything else is just interference. But I do like to have fun.

So, I grabbed a ghostly Geiger counter and walked along the perimeter of the cemetery fence hoping for something. While my friend divined the spirit of a dead mother, I got nothing. No readings.

I walked alone. Even though I don’t believe the Geiger counter (Crass! Low rent! A ghost would never!), I was half hoping for something. I want to hear from ghosts. I want to be one of those people who can hear whispers from the past. I want to be one of those people who is sensitive and intuitive. Who a ghost would look at and say, “I trust that woman to tell her why I am still here.” They have never done this. And every year that goes by and a ghost doesn’t talk to me, I’m worried that I may never be sensitive or intuitive. I may never know the secrets of the past. I'm turning 40. It could be too late.

So, I walked with the ghostly Geiger counter hoping for the lights to blurt out some sort of activity. Something. And I could say they’d spoken to me, even if I only half believed it.

As I walked, I saw a doe sitting in the cemetery behind a crumbling headstone. She watched me with wet black eyes. Why wasn’t she leaving? I got closer. She sat still. I could see her hair was brown and patchy. She looked worn out and exhausted. I was too. In May, I’d been stalked and harassed by a man I’d gone on two dates with. He’d stopped after I got the police involved. Or so I thought, but I still got nervous every time a white truck drove by my house. In June, I’d witnessed two women coming back from a protest hit by an angry man in a large gray truck. I was having trouble sleeping. I kept seeing angry men in trucks every time I closed my eyes. I had my first panic attack in five years while on a run when a white truck raced by me and honked its horn. I collapsed crying on someone’s lawn. And I was on the staycation simply because I didn’t want to see other people. I’d wanted to be alone. I wanted to curl into myself and hide. We watched each other the deer and I. Only the cemetery fence and a couple of feet were between us. Was she a ghost?

Other people from the group were walking closer. I waved and pointed to the deer. But she stood up and limped away. She had a broken leg. I watched her leave reluctantly, as if she’d finally found rest, but I had ruined it. Or maybe she was just in so much pain.

I ran back to my friend to tell her and ask the guide if we should do something. But no one seemed to care. Deer are plentiful here. What’s another broken doe?

The ghost tour moved on.

We drove through the town learning about business owners with missing wives and jilted lovers. Our final stop was the large Italianate brick home of James M. Ryan, a pork baron who built the home in 1902 for his family. The guide led us into the house, regaling us with stories of couples who had tried to buy the home, only to back out when they heard mysterious sounds and saw shadows creeping through the hallways.

“And do you know what all those couples had in common?” she said, her nasally Katharine Hepburn emphasizing you and those.

“They were vegetarians?” I said. A couple of people in the group laughed. The guide looked irritated. No, she said, they all had children. Apparently, the house didn’t like children.

This is why I am not haunted. A ghost shows up and I immediately crack a joke. The poor ghost could barely get a boo in edgewise. A spirit comes back from the grave to give me a message, and I’d be asking it if it can fart or something. If you die and come back as a spirit, I imagine you want the last line. But I have a hard time letting people have the last line. Honestly, I wouldn’t haunt me either.

The guide led us into the library, where we all sat in chairs and she turned on a radio scanner. She told us that if we heard a one-syllable sound, that was just the radio. Two syllables meant a ghost was talking. The radio scanner crackled and blurbled, and the guide encouraged people to ask questions. My friend, confident from her spirit conversation in the cemetery, began aggressively questioning the ghosts in the house.

Are you a woman?

Crackle sputter.

Are you a man?

Crackle sputter blurp.

Are you a child?

Sputter crackle.

My friend sat for a moment and racked her brain. Then, she laughed. “I have an idea! Do you like bacon?”

Sputter crackle BAYYCON crackle blurp.

The entire group burst into laughter. “Bacon?” The guide looked confused. “Why bacon?”

“It’s the pork baron home,” I said.

We continued to question the ghost. But that’s all it had to say. We don’t mention it again until the drive home. “If I was dead, I’d miss bacon too. Maybe it’s like when people go abroad and they miss good peanut butter.” My friend nods seriously. I can’t decide if I believe what happened. I also decide that I don’t think it matters.

I drive us back to the Airbnb my friend booked us. Galena is a dark-sky town, meaning that they limit light pollution in order to preserve the night sky. The road is very dark and foggy. As we drive back, my friend tells me about all the ghosts she has seen. She’s intuitive. Sensitive to the spirit world.

I tell her I believe, but I also think many ghosts we see are our minds filling in the blanks for phenomena we can’t explain. That when something is overwhelming or painful or we see something we can’t explain, we make it special and give it significance. I tell her about the deer. How I thought it was a sign, but really it was just broken.

But she isn’t having it. No. She tells me. No. Ghosts are real, and she saw one before, and two talked to her tonight. I realized she’s lost a lot this year too. She’s had a huge professional loss. And I think about what all of that means. Two exhausted and tired women in this car. And we had limped to this town to rest. To sit in the sun and get a massage. So, I stop talking. Because I realize I am trying to explain everything. I want it all to make sense. I’m creating a narrative. Something about our losses our fears and the world around us. But I don’t know anything. Maybe a ghost did say bacon. Maybe the deer was an omen. This year, the year I turn 40, I feel as if I know less than in any other year that I have ever lived. But it's the not knowing that opens up possibility. And what am I even trying to say except that life is deep and dark and complicated and that people (even dead ones) can surprise you. And that accidental meetings can turn to nightmares and ghosts can say “bacon.” And it's the looking that is the true joy.

I think about the ill-fated ghost tour with the man and I think about how often I try to understand and explain. And how sometimes it’s far more powerful to listen and let someone tell you a story. And what a gift a mystery can be.

So, I stop talking. I try to hear what my friend is telling me. And I drive carefully through the dark roads, hoping that I don’t hit and wound another animal.

When we get back, I will curl up outside to look at the stars and open my phone and look up what it means to see a deer spirit. And websites like spirit-animal.com will tell me that the deer symbolizes fertility and the cycle of life; they are the guardians of the forest. I think they just sound like more tired and exhausted women. And what do those websites know anyway? Not more than me. And I know enough. The deer was there and so was I. And the ghost said “bacon” and maybe it all makes sense and maybe it doesn’t.