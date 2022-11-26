I love a good gift guide. So, this year, I rounded up some of my favorite things along with a couple of recommendations from my kids and the community. There are no affiliate links. Nothing is sponsored. This is all just stuff I genuinely love and hope you love it too.

Also, as a reminder, you can always gift the gift of good email, by gifting people a subscription to Men Yell at Me. You can schedule the email to kick in on a certain date and also, I have a handy gift certificate that you can download and print off.

Gift Certificate 458KB ∙ PDF File Download Give the gift of good email. Download

Give a gift subscription

But if you want other ideas, I have those too!