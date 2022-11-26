2022 Gift Guide
A round-up of the best gifts from the Men Yell at Me Community
I love a good gift guide. So, this year, I rounded up some of my favorite things along with a couple of recommendations from my kids and the community. There are no affiliate links. Nothing is sponsored. This is all just stuff I genuinely love and hope you love it too.
Also, as a reminder, you can always gift the gift of good email, by gifting people a subscription to Men Yell at Me. You can schedule the email to kick in on a certain date and also, I have a handy gift certificate that you can download and print off.
But if you want other ideas, I have those too!
Dieux skin products. Like a lot of people I discovered the founder of Dieux skin, Charlotte Palermino on TikTok during the shut down of 2020. This year, I bought the Deliverance serum and the Angel moisturizer from her skincare company and have been using them all year. That, plus her other recommendations have not failed me yet.
My favorite drugstore finds are the Bliss Incredi-peel pads. Affordable and they work amazingly well. Fun little stocking stuffer.
Not very affordable, but I love it so much, Marula Oil from Drunk Elephant. A luxurious gift and perfect for all skin types.
My absolute favorite sports bra is from Cep, which is a line of compression running gear. This bra works for so many different body-types, except if you have a long torso.
A good whiskey to get for that dad or spiritual dad in your life is from Oak and Eden. It’s complex and drinkable and as interesting as we all hope we look while sipping whiskey.
If you need something to mix that whiskey with, this cocktail set from Food 52 is the absolute best.
Some of my favorite books this year were Lesson’s in Chemistry, All of This, Scoundrel, and if you really want to mess people up, The Tragedy of Heterosexuality.
My son (9) is very into the Dog Man books and Investi Gators. My daughter (11) is obsessed with the finishing school series by Gail Carriger, Soman Chainani’s School for Good and Evil series. They both recommend these series for the kids in your life.
I also got into writing with lovely pens this year. I started easy with the Tasche FF-10T and I’ve been using it to fill out my charming About: Blank notebooks. I got all of these things from my local stationary store.
I am absolutely obsessed with the Mason Margiela Replica line of scents. I love Jazz Club the best. And my favorite perfume is the Crystal Noir from Versace. Both perfumes are beautiful complicated scents for the beautiful complicated person.
This year, I really got into my little air fryer. It’s a fun appliance that makes cooking up chicken wings easy and delicious.
For the spice lover in your life, my favorite hot sauce finds this year were Nando’s Peri Peri and El Yucateco.
This year, I got to meet the talented Candice Luter, whose beautiful art would make an incredible gift.
Also, if you want to give the gift of art, I love Favianna Rodriguez and have been eyeing her prints for a long time.
From the community, people swear by the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
And others have loved the Kids Snack Box!
The Spice Subscription is the gift that keeps on giving.
Slice Retract Minnie Cutter is a gift that community member Jarathen has recommended so often that I finally got one, and he is correct.
I didn't set out to become an evangelist for a tiny little box cutter, but dammit, the thing is incredible, one of those purchases you make and feel really good about and wonder why all purchases can't be so danged useful. I use the thing daily and part of it is knowing where it is all the time. I was looking for my Swiss Army Knife yesterday for the awl to punch a hole in a new Spongelle (another recommendation, an exfoliating sponge full of soap you use until the soap is gone like two months later) and couldn't find it. But when some boxes came in, and I needed to open them, I knew exactly where the danged cutter was!
Jumping on the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask train! I have chapped lips and this stuff helps so much! I also have Laneige's Water Sleeping Mask which is a great night moisturizer. Worth every cent.