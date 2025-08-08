Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katia's avatar
Katia
12h

Elizabeth Warren will always be the Presidential candidate I wish we had in 2020.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Mary Hart's avatar
Mary Hart
13h

It continues to amaze me how you can take truly horrible horrors and make me laugh around them (not about them) through my tears and rage. It's a gift and I'm so glad you share it.

Also, I'm sort of hopeful that NPR will let loose a little bit since the people are the only ones funding it now. 🤷

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture