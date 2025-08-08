If you love the dingus of the week and look forward to it every Friday, please become a paying subscriber. I cannot write this newsletter without your support.

This week, that sentient Froot by the Foot, the man who looks like roadkill got turned into beef jerky with a voice that sounds like a haunted wooden gate, RFK Jr., defunded mRNA vaccine research.

This is really good news if you are longing for the sweet release of death. But for everyone else, including those of us who are a little ambivalent, this is bad.

You know it’s bad when the people who are actually experts in the field are screaming, crying and throwing up. Which is my translation of this NPR headline, “Public health experts dismayed by RFK Jr.'s defunding of mRNA vaccine research.”

Sentient Froot by the Foot.

NPR is not sensationalist. Twenty rabid toddlers armed with knives could take over a daycare in the San Fernando Valley and the headline would be, “Daycare troubles have some California parents concerned.”

NPR is so responsible. They will not worry you at all. They’re like the journalistic equivalent of your Midwestern mom breaking bad news to you.

“Oh yeah, no, your aunt won’t be on vacation with us. Oh, why? Well, she died in a car accident last week. No, I was going to tell you, but the authorities were still picking up pieces of her off Highway 151. Make sure you pack sunscreen, sweetie.”

In fact, let’s just do a quick NPR headline translator:

Headline: Federal records contradict what FEMA leader told Congress about Texas flood response

Translation: FEMA is more dysfunctional than your uncle’s third marriage and everyone in charge is gaslighting you and we have the receipts!

Headline: Trump's broad tariffs go into effect, just as economic pain is surfacing

Translation: The economy is sinking faster than your son Aiden's chances of making the major leagues. Hope you like being poor, you dumb sluts.

Headline: Trump cuts threaten access to birth control for millions of women

Translation: THE ONLY BIRTH CONTROL JD VANCE WANTS YOU TO HAVE IS THE HOLY SPIRIT. BETTER START STANDING IN FRONT OF SOME MICROWAVES .

But honestly, sex with a straight man? IN THIS ECONOMY? Who can afford it?

Now, back to RFK, that termite-eaten human fence post who clearly wants us all to die. Because why else would he defund life-saving technology?

That worm-addled Habsburgian prince of the collapsing American empire is out here canceling vital scientific research because he thinks it’s dangerous. Which is the equivalent of getting rid of all the elevators because of that one scene in Final Destination. You are trying to solve a fictional problem.

I’ll never forgive that brain worm for not finishing the job.

And now for something good

The Las Vegas strip is being unionized.

You can’t have health care but you can have golden sriracha Doritos.

I love that Texas lawmakers literally fled the state rather than be part of the GOP’s extremely corrupt redistricting scheme.

*puts finger to ear* Sir, I’m hearing that Fox News actually told the truth.

Elizabeth Warren continues to be right.

And funny.

What I am enjoying

A couple of weeks ago, my friend Megan sent me some Trail Mixers – THC-infused dissolvable powder that can go inside any beverage. They are single-serve, low-dose, and really tiny; they fit inside my purse, which is now small because my kids don’t need diapers anymore and carry their own snacks or just beg me to buy them some Starbies.

Megan has been my internet friend for years and she and her husband are the brains behind Trail Mixers. This week, as I continue to do a lot of work with the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, start working on my next book, plan for the school year, get kids to their various camps, and somehow feed them and myself, I had a very small meltdown.

The meltdown looked something like me sobbing on my bed in the middle of a pile of printed-out school calendars, my laptop, and a phone with 27,000 school apps all buzzing at me.

Which led to me taking part of Wednesday off and going paddleboarding. I started paddleboarding in 2021 as a thing to do on weekend mornings when my kids were with their dad. It’s an easy way for me to put my phone away and get out on the water and just stare placidly at the trees and water, and angrily at the McMansions that line the lake shore.

This week, it was made all the more chill with the Trail Mixers. I just mixed a little into my water bottle. Paddled around for an hour and then came home and took a little nap.

So, if you want to support an Iowa-based company and bring some THC into the next Kesha concert, I highly recommend them.

And also paddleboarding.

And also, I recommend a little meltdown, as a treat.