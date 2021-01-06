Who Got PPP Loans in Your State?

(Image via Getty)

During the middle of a pandemic, Diamond Vogel, an Iowa-based painting company, received $10 million in PPP loans.

Hundreds of small businesses in the state are closing. Locally, I’ve lost the beloved Jules Bakery, where I bought my daughter’s first birthday cake, and Ramsey’s Wine Shop. They won’t be the last. Some economists estimate that 800 businesses a day are closing. But it could be even worse. No one is tracking these losses and the true impact on lives and livelihoods may not be known for years.

But Diamond Vogel, one of three companies in Iowa, which received $10 million in PPP loans, is not a small business. It’s a private company with an estimated annual revenue of $187 million, at least in 2018. And it’s a company in an industry that was never impacted by the COVID-19 closures in the state. In fact, over half of the top 20 recipients of PPP loans in the state were all in industries nearly unaffected by the pandemic.

On December 2, the Washington Post published a list of companies that received PPP loans. In Iowa, three companies received $10,000,000 in PPP loans: Diamond Vogel, which is a paint company based in Orange City; ITA Group, a corporate travel and events group in Des Moines; and Mittera Group, a printing and marketing company in Des Moines.

Of those companies, both Diamond Vogel’s CEO, Drew Vogel, and Mittera’s CEO, Jon Troen, are Republican donors. According to FEC data, in the past two years, Vogel has donated $23,750 to Republicans in Iowa and Troen $10,000 to Joni Ernst’s campaign.

In fact, half of the top 20 PPP recipients in Iowa have executives who are Republican donors. This includes, the executives at McCarthy Bush, Modern Holdings, Van Meter, MCI, Stellar Home Services, WW Transport, and Kinze Manufacturing. And, with the exceptions of two clinics, two assisted care centers, and one corporate travel company, none of the top recipients were in the industries hit hardest by the pandemic.

The ITA Group, which surely was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, because their business is all about travel, recently posted a corporate success story on their website, detailing how they helped organize a large-scale event at the Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva, WI. The write-up goes to lengths to describe how every effort was made to travel “safely” and host a large event during a pandemic, which is an oxymoron. Spreading the virus to Wisconsin doesn’t seem like a useful way to use PPP loans.

None of the companies I reached out to responded to questions about how their company was impacted by the pandemic or how they benefited from the loans. And they don’t have to. No one seems to be asking questions. We are content to let the grift continue, while wringing our hands over lost businesses.

While every facet of life has been impacted by the pandemic, it’s doubtful that a paint company or manufacturing companies actually needed a $10,000,000 bailout. In Iowa, agricultural, construction, and manufacturing industries were a few of the industries not targeted by shutdown orders at all. And even before hurricane-force winds leveled part of the state, home renovations and their adjacent industries were experiencing a boom, with families stuck at home wanting to upgrade their living spaces.

So, why did they get such huge pay outs?

It might not all be Republican cronyism. Another answer could be the banks. Reporting from the New York Times in April showed that many wealthy businesses received concierge service from their banks, while smaller businesses were left to manage the mess of PPP applications on their own.

Another answer is that the loan terms were not designed for small businesses. When I spoke to the owners of two small businesses in Cedar Rapids, Café Saint Pio and Rodina, both said they waited to apply for PPP loans until the terms were more favorable. The key limiting factors being: changing the requirements on staff hiring, extending the forgivable period from 8 to 24 weeks, extending the time period in which a business could apply for forgiveness to 10 months past the date of the forgivable period, and changing the forgivable spending to include a greater amount for rent, utilities, etc. In sum, the first round of PPP loans was supposed to help out struggling small businesses, but even in their terms, they favored bigger businesses with the resources to manage the mess of a government bailout.

What it amounts to is that with all the money being handed out, very little of it is going to businesses that need it.

Small businesses can’t pull themselves up by the bootstraps if their fingers are being stepped on.

But there is also little scrutiny over who is cashing in and who is losing. The narrative seems to be that some businesses will survive and some won’t and it’s all just a matter of luck. Or worse, it’s your fault, because you shopped at Amazon. But the reality is cronyism and corruption that are hastening the demise of our main streets.

In Cedar Rapids, Steve Shriver, a local business leader, has been trying to rally the city to support local businesses. A video shot to promote the CHOMP app, shows him shouting from the rooftops with a megaphone that people don’t have to shop on Amazon, they can shop here, locally.

An idea that I’m sure absolutely never occurred to anyone until a white guy shouted it from a megaphone off a rooftop for a Facebook video.

But it’s a farce. The reality is, rallying citizens to use their own swiftly dwindling pandemic dollars to bail out businesses is a fool’s errand. Especially when help is right there, trickling down to the wrong pockets.

I don’t own a megaphone, but maybe what we need shouted at us is that this isn’t a problem we can solve through magical thinking and feel-good Facebook posts. Blaming the failure of small businesses on individuals for staying home in a pandemic, which is what we should do, ignores the realities of the systemic failure.

But I suppose that’s easier than blaming the power business leaders like to cozy up to.

A far more effective way to rally support for local businesses would be to lobby the governor to release the budget surplus. The state of Iowa is currently sitting on a $305 million budget surplus, but Gov. Kim Reynolds refuses to tap that to help the millions of Iowans who are at risk of losing their livelihoods. Instead, Reynolds is asking Congress to act. Apparently, that budget surplus is just for bragging about during election cycles. It is not for helping people or cleaning up our rancid water, but that’s another issue. Meanwhile, that money sits there and local leaders are blaming individuals for not shopping enough, while unemployment runs out, and stimulus money is slow in coming.

We could also demand that our senators stop playing “keep away” with vital COVID-19 relief funds, so they can negotiate liability waivers for businesses that are knowingly infecting workers. But that’s a lot harder than just telling Americans to stop shopping at Amazon.

By the way, Shriver’s company, Eco Lips, received $701,300 in PPP loans. They also never had to shut down during the pandemic because they began making hand sanitizer, which classified them as an essential business.

Maybe that’s why these solutions, shouted from the rooftops, involve guilting consumers, rather than holding our leaders at every level accountable, in business and in government.

It might be easier to share national stories of PPP loans given to Ruth’s Chris and Shake Shack. But look a little closer to home, and the reality of the grift and greed, and who is winning and who is closing their business, is a necessary but uncomfortable truth.

Commenting is for subscribers. So, become one today! Or you can just send me hate mail the old-fashioned way.