Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori Brown's avatar
Lori Brown
5h

I don't know if I'm a snob, or just terminally out of touch with what other people find funny, but I have literally never, for a second, found anything about Trump to be remotely amusing or funny. Not a smirk. Not a giggle. Nuthin'. From the start of his emergence into politics I was all like, "OMG NO! Do not laugh at him! He's a disaster!" He's the kind of guy who bullied me in grade school. I sincerely don't get it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Laura Belin's avatar
Laura Belin
4h

Good comedians punch up, at people with power and influence. MAGA Republicans love the jokes that punch down on people who already lack power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture