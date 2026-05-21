Since October, MYAM has been hosted on Patreon.com. I made that move for a lot of reasons, which I wrote about here. And since then, lots of other creators have moved off Substack as well.

Many of you didn’t notice the move (and that’s fine!). You should still be receiving your emails as usual. (If not, let me know!)

But I wanted to send you a little email to let you know about all the fun we’ve been having. Maybe to make you a little jealous. Maybe to make you have a little FOMO.

🌭 My podcast producer from the popular This American Ex-Wife podcast and I launched a Dingus of the week podcast, which is a fun way to get your weekly news without wanting to light yourself on fire.

🤖 I interviewed a woman who is dating Luigi Mangione’s AI. And that interview is revelatory about the way that AI blurs the line between fiction, reality, and what we want to believe about ourselves and others. People keep telling me it’s the most weirdly interesting thing they’ve read.

👨 I wrote about the failures of being a “good guy.”

🏥 A local hospital that tried to quietly roll out a pro-ICE policy.

👩 Is it perimenopause or the patriarchy?

💔 The resurgence of #MeToo

And a lot more.

Also, good news! Subscriptions on Patreon are a lot more affordable because I can offer a lot of different subscription tiers.

Don’t miss out.