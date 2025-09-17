Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen's avatar
Karen
9h

So we got fascism because a man couldn’t get along with his daughter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Craig H's avatar
Craig H
9h

A day or two ago I saw a quote by a comedian who recognized that what Kirk did (and the other provocateurs still do) wasn't "debate," it was crowd work, rhetorical tricks to shut down debate and bully the dissenters into submission.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture