In a TV ad for lagging Republican NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, his wife, Nancy, states, “They tell us New York is safe, but women know better.”

The ad shows black and white footage of women on the subway, as Nancy Sliwa, a lawyer, says, “Rapes are up by 40 percent. Felony assaults are at an all-time high… Every day women risk harassment and assault just going to school, to work, just living our lives.”

Nancy Sliwa then appears beside her husband. “Curtis and I have always fought for women,” she says. “And we will keep defending them, because no one has to choose between supporting their family and protecting their life.”

Nancy Sliwa is blond and white, and her invocation of the specter of violence that haunts the good white women of America is a tried and true political tactic.

There is an insidious logic to the ad. Life for women certainly feels more dangerous than it did before. As I write this, the right-wing media cycle has been dominated by the murder last month of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (This is during a week that has otherwise featured the publication of several quite grim economic reports; the release of more Epstein documents; an Israeli strike in Qatar, a U.S. ally — oh, and Politico ran a story about the Treasury secretary threatening to punch out the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. But I digress.)

The ad sort of has a point. Reports of rape are on the rise in NYC, but not by 40 percent. The real number is closer to 20 percent, and this is primarily because last year, New York passed a law expanding its definition of rape. A CBS report notes that, even accounting for that change, there is a small percentage increase in reported rapes, but this could be because more people are reporting them.



In any case, you should look hard at any crime statistics coming from a man who faked crimes in the 1990s to make himself look like a hero.

But the Sliwas’ ad feels effective because it can, in fact, be quite scary to be a woman in America. The raw pain of gendered grievance oozes out of every social platform — TikTok videos where people describe awful dates and Facebook groups where women ask, “Are We Dating the Same Man?” Even the few conservative influencers I follow post memes about men being bad. It is bad.

But the violence that women have to fear is rarely coming from unhoused people or immigrants. The bulk of it is coming from the people in charge. Women have fewer rights, and they’re being forced from their jobs. Rising prices, the reduction of the Child Care Tax Credit, stagnant wages and never-ending cuts to the social safety net make it harder to support a family now than it was even five years ago. Women and mothers are being violently yanked off the street, not by immigrants, but because they are immigrants. (Or because they look like maybe they might be immigrants. The Supreme Court said that was fine.)

This week, the president made comments suggesting he doesn’t think domestic violence is a crime. The newly rebranded Department of War is run by a man who may or may not believe women should be allowed to vote.

The actions of the GOP are branded as protecting women. (As was the Clinton-era crime bill.) Even the logic of depriving married women of the vote is pitched as a sort of benevolent protectorship.

But that protectorship is coming at the loss of our rights; the scapegoating of trans people; violence toward immigrants and the unhoused. In this world, only white women get to feel protected — and only then if it’s not their husbands they need protecting from.

And despite the PR campaigns of trad wife influencers, this bargain is never what it says it is. Give me public transportation and a weird boss over an overbearing husband any day. At least with the boss, I have money, and with that money, some freedom.

Patriarchy and power rely on stoking the flames of our fears of the other. Fear is intended to make us compliant. But what we should fear the most is the men who use our bodies as a cover for their violence. Share

Yes, there is violence being done to women. But despite a handful of cherry-picked and well-publicized stories, the threat to cis women is not from trans people or immigrants. It’s the state-sanctioned violence that strips us of our right to a safe and legal abortion. It’s the destruction of the social safety net. It’s the violence of the National Guard patrolling our streets and ICE deporting people without due process.

Patriarchy and power rely on stoking the flames of our fears of the other. Fear is intended to make us compliant. But what we should fear the most is the men who use our bodies as a cover for their violence.

🔗Further reading

✍️Moira Donegan wrote about Trump’s comments about domestic violence.

📖 My friend Sarah Weinman has an incredible book about the history of marital rape in America that will be published in November. You can hear us chat about the book on my This American Ex-Wife podcast.

✍️Also, as

points out with this story about the Epstein files,

📈 300,000 Black women losing their jobs is also a kind of violence.