Rad Ladies Episode 3: Why Doesn't Oprah Like Your Book?

In this episode of Rad Ladies, Lyz and Sunshine talk to Elon Green and his eight-year-old son Patty*, about being a kid with a writer parent, ideas for writing, Oprah, and changes to the podcast. Come for the cute voices, stay for the sick burns. Also, everyone forces me to confess my favorite sibling.

The podcast will be public from now on, because my kid is very persuasive.

Sorry about the delay. Our production engineer (ME!) broke her wrist.

Thank you to Scott Holmes for the music.

Now, Rad Ladies is available on Spotify!

*Not his real name.