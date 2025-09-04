Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex's avatar
Alex
11h

if anyone uses the survey to tell you to smile more, please publish their email address

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by lyz
Lori's avatar
Lori
10h

Done! Although it's hard to pick one or two things from a list sometimes...! Especially when I enjoy just about everything you do with this newsletter, Lyz.

Re: podcasts & video interviews -- they're great, but I never have time to sit and listen to/watch all the ones I'd like. I'm much more of a written word person. I have a long queue of interesting-sounding/recommended podcasts to listen to, but I find I can't multitask while listening, as some people seem to do -- I have to sit and focus on listening, or else my mind wanders and suddenly 20 minutes have gone by and what was that they were talking about?? I appreciate when there's a transcript (and especially if it's been edited!), because I can read the transcript in a lot less time than it would take me to sit and listen. That said, I realize a lot of people do love podcasts and get a lot out of them, so....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture