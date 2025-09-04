Men Yell at Me

Five years ago, I was fired from my newspaper job for telling the editor not to publish an op-ed that argued unarmed Black people deserved to be shot by the police. They never published the op-ed, but I was fired for “insubordination.”
As a single mom living in Iowa — where there are not a lot of jobs for writers — with no backup income, I was terrified of losing my house, my livelihood, and my voice.
I started this newsletter, and in five years it has grown from just a couple of hundred readers into a community of more than 72,000 readers.
We made a fiery, feminist manifesto a bestseller; we launched a podcast with over 100,000 downloads; we’ve raised thousands of dollars for abortion access in Iowa and for trans mutual aid.
And as I get ready to make some very exciting new changes to this space, I want to hear from you.
That’s right. This time, men, it’s okay to yell at me (and women and they/thems, you can yell, too!)
So, please fill out my survey. I promise I am listening.
if anyone uses the survey to tell you to smile more, please publish their email address
Done! Although it's hard to pick one or two things from a list sometimes...! Especially when I enjoy just about everything you do with this newsletter, Lyz.
Re: podcasts & video interviews -- they're great, but I never have time to sit and listen to/watch all the ones I'd like. I'm much more of a written word person. I have a long queue of interesting-sounding/recommended podcasts to listen to, but I find I can't multitask while listening, as some people seem to do -- I have to sit and focus on listening, or else my mind wanders and suddenly 20 minutes have gone by and what was that they were talking about?? I appreciate when there's a transcript (and especially if it's been edited!), because I can read the transcript in a lot less time than it would take me to sit and listen. That said, I realize a lot of people do love podcasts and get a lot out of them, so....