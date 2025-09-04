Men Yell at Me

Five years ago, I was fired from my newspaper job for telling the editor not to publish an op-ed that argued unarmed Black people deserved to be shot by the police. They never published the op-ed, but I was fired for “insubordination.”

As a single mom living in Iowa — where there are not a lot of jobs for writers — with no backup income, I was terrified of losing my house, my livelihood, and my voice.

I started this newsletter, and in five years it has grown from just a couple of hundred readers into a community of more than 72,000 readers.

Take the reader survey

We made a fiery, feminist manifesto a bestseller; we launched a podcast with over 100,000 downloads; we’ve raised thousands of dollars for abortion access in Iowa and for trans mutual aid.

And as I get ready to make some very exciting new changes to this space, I want to hear from you.

That’s right. This time, men, it’s okay to yell at me (and women and they/thems, you can yell, too!)

So, please fill out my survey. I promise I am listening.

Take the survey

No, really, take the survey 😭