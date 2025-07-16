Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EricaR's avatar
EricaR
3h

That Molly moved from Minnesota to Iowa to find a more LGBTQ-friendly state not much more than 10 years ago shows how quickly things can change. I moved TO Minnesota just a couple of years ago, partially because it is now so LGBTQ-friendly. Even that, however, is an oversimplification. Minnesota, like almost every other "blue" state, has mostly red counties (based on the 2024 election), but the counties containing the larger cities are blue. Minnesota has democratic leadership, but the House is equally split, and the democratic majority in the Senate is small (I believe it's just a single seat). The next election could change everything. There are certainly states I would avoid like the plague - Texas and Florida top the list - but no place is truly safe for trans folks like me, or queer folks in general, in the current political climate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim Hoover's avatar
Kim Hoover
4h

Beautifully said. One of the best things about being queer is gaining an instant family. Fire Island Pines, where I spend time each summer, is a gayborhood of epic proportions. I am on my way to a sapphic book conference (GCLS). We naturally seek out these safe spaces, large and small, and we find them. Good on you. Thank you, Lyz.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture