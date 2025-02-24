From family farms to National Parks, Trump's executive orders are changing every facet of public life.

The orders are changing the ways we work. This week, a person in Iowa emailed to tell me they’d been asked to take their pronouns out of their work email because the company they work for contracts with the state. My volunteer work has been impacted, with board members worried about funding cuts. NEA grants have been rewritten and reworded to “shift priorities” — a euphemism for being steamrollered by fascism.

While some companies are ending DEI initiatives, others are doubling down on them.

How has your work changed since the election? What fears are you balancing at your work? Is management “rolling back” DEI are they continuing? Do you work for a college or university, what are they doing and saying? Do you work for or contract with the government? Also, has your volunteer or community work been impacted?