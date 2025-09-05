Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Belin's avatar
Laura Belin
5h

This post reminds me that I need to listen to the If Books Could Kill episode about Blink. They’ve taken on other Malcolm Gladwell work before, and it was hilarious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alison Stein's avatar
Alison Stein
4h

Ok I initially misread Barrasso’s pearl clutching as “penis clutching” and submit that phrase as a substitute when it applies to a person clutching their own.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture