This week, Malcolm Gladwell, the very wealthy bestselling author and staff writer for the New Yorker, said he’d been forced to say trans women belonged in women’s sports.

And wow, poor little baby. Malcolm, are you okay? Do you need to go to the hospital? Should we call your mom to come pick you up?

What did the bullying look like, Malcolm? Is the bullying in the room with us right now?

Gladwell, whose work has been repeatedly debunked by legions of exhausted social scientists, but who somehow still gets heralded as a genius, went on “The Real Science of Sport” podcast with host Ross Tucker and sports journalist Mike Finch.



In the interview, Gladwell talked about being on a panel about trans women in sports hosted by Tucker in 2022. Tucker, who is a vocal opponent of trans women competing in women’s sports, voiced his opinion at the event, but Gladwell said that he felt too “cowed” and “ashamed” at the time to say he agreed with Tucker.

This explanation, much like The Tipping Point, is a bunch of gilded word turds — crack the shiny surface and it’s just a bunch of shit.

Gladwell already tipped his hand in 2019 by retweeting Tucker’s long-winded analysis of the issue, calling it “smart.”

Then, three years later, Tucker had Gladwell on a panel to talk about the issue, and Gladwell, a wealthy man who has yet to suffer any sort of consequence for churning out takes with the intellectual rigor of a conversation at RFK Jr.’s dinner table, felt “cowed” into silence?

The man wrote a whole book praising military tactics that target civilians. He glorified military atrocities! No one asked him to. Everyone was just minding their own business, and Malcolm Gladwell, Kool-Aid Man, burst through the wall and was like, “Hey! Here is a book about how I think bombing cities is genius!”

If you are ashamed of something, my guy, be ashamed of yourself.

A major part of Gladwell’s career has come from convincing legions of dinguses that they could overcome any lack of talent by simply spending 10,000 hours doing something and becoming an expert. Repeated studies have debunked all of this.

Also, Gladwell’s latest opinion really undercuts his own theory, because even if he spent 20,000 hours studying this issue, he’s still wrong. Nevertheless, he persists.



Also, how is this dingus’s tipping point common decency? Share

I have written about this topic before, so I won’t bother repeating myself. There is no threat posed by trans women competing in sports. But you know what does threaten women? The fact that I have fewer rights in 2025 than I did five years ago.

It’s truly distressing that in 2025, as our cities are invaded by a tyrannical despot who is actively rotting in front of our eyes, the purported great minds of our era are too busy rotting in a stew of transphobia to do anything about it. Who convinced these absolute losers that targeting less than 1 percent of the population with unfounded hate made them interesting and anti-orthodox?

Kids are dying of gun violence at school and these absolute TED Talk-pilled poster boys for Dunning Kruger are like, “Well, actually, it makes me interesting and not a total creep to talk about a stranger's hypothetical hormone levels on a podcast.”

Also, how is this dingus’s tipping point common decency? Like, people said to him, “Hey, this is a complex issue that doesn’t really affect many people at all. Let’s let trans women play and not spread transphobic rhetoric?” And one of the wealthiest writers in the world responded by curling into a ball and crying, “Help, help! I’m being repressed!”



There are truly no bounds to the desperation of the planet’s most fortunate people. So hungry are they to experience one actual minor inconvenience so they can crow about being victimized that they’re forced to pull fake problems out of the ether. Yes, the wealth enjoyed by certain prominent authors would surely buy a lot of therapy. And yet! Here we are.

I can’t wait to explain this period of history to my grandchildren as we sit around a campfire, armed to the teeth, fearful of the roving hordes of sentient AI-bots coming for our potable water. “Yes, sweeties, women were dying of sepsis in hospital parking lots, but Gavin Newsom and Malcolm Gladwell really hated trans women, so we had to talk about how one swimmer got a fifth-place win over some blond girl while they passed laws taking away our vaccines, and we died from the measles. But hey, at least a subpar college athlete got to take fourth place.”

Dingus Runner-Up: The People Who Emailed to Explain Burning Man to Me

Last week, after I wrote an incredible (if I do say so myself) newsletter roasting the attendees of Burning Man — or as I like to call them, “All my friends’ ex-husbands” — I got no fewer than three very long emails explaining Burning Man to me. All the emails were basically, like, “Burning Man is about inclusion and acceptance, you stupid slut!” Even more people reached out on Substack notes to call me humorless and boring.

Which, yes, definitely, ranting at a stranger online makes you the fun one. That’s right. No, no, keep explaining in 900+ word emails about how Burning Man attendees aren’t the most exhausting chuds on the planet. This all makes perfect sense, you absolute haboobs.

To quote Coldby in the Discord, what we have here is infinite nesting dingii.

And now for something good

Another day, another lawsuit.

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming is “deeply concerned” about RFK Jr.’s handling of the CDC. And yeah, my man, it’s very concerning. Maybe stop clutching your pearls and do something?

Women should not have to talk about the worst things that happened to them to make everyone care. That said, I am always so grateful when survivors tell their truths.

A court ruled that Trump’s tariffs were illegal. Now, the actively decaying president is asking the Supreme Court to intervene.

Let’s all bully our politicians a little more.

Dinosaur body armor? DINOSAUR BODY ARMOR!

Something I am enjoying

This week, I got very sick and spent a lot of time sitting in bed, high on cold medicine, watching Department Q, which is a dark British crime drama full of a lot of mean people. And I loved it.

I also made this potato soup recipe, and it received rave reviews from my kids, which is the highest of praise.

Also, despite feeling like my throat had been stuffed with flaming pieces of straw, I am enjoying that it is shorts and sweater season.