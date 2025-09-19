Men Yell at Me

Men Yell at Me

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
1h

“Oh, we need a reasonable centrist to provide a veneer to hate? I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE!"

"Jabberjays, but it’s just a bunch of blond women with lip filler telling you how much they love being a stay-at-home girlfriend while they rake in thousands from Instagram posts sponsored be DefinitelyWon’tMakeYouCrapYourself cooking oil."

"Plastic bags have more structural integrity than Ezra Klein, and a lot more backbone."

You STILL can make me laugh -- even in these times. These are just the best quotes! thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by lyz
Betsy's avatar
Betsy
1h

Your song choice! It is played a lot on our local NPR music station (KUTX, go donate/join if you can, fellow Austinites/Central Texans), and my Kindergartner loves it SO MUCH. I'm waffling between terror and delight that she will sing the chorus at school. Either I'll get a call about it or she'll be put in line for a citizenship award for the upcoming 9-week awards ceremony, I'm not sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lyz Lenz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture