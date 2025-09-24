Men Yell at Me

I’ve Really Seen Enough
2d

We’re a selfish, utterly self-absorbed nation that hasn’t faced a true national calamity or existential threat since 1865. Lacking the grounding in harsh realities of geo-politics and the bitterly-earned wisdom bestowed on generations of Europeans and Asians - mainly through war and massive natural disasters- Americans are unmoored from the foundational civic knowledge and priorities that allow us to be wise citizens and stewards of our democracy. We shamble after charlatans, frauds, snake-oil salesmen and doomsday preachers. We lament pathetically inconsequential and fabricated grievances. We lionize bigots and misogynists. We worship guns and bury our shattered children. We have even decided to turn medical science on its head to stigmatize pregnant women for seeking pain relief. We made this awful mess and anyone waiting for Jesus to fix it is nothing but a useful idiot.

Karen Z
2d

Jesus isn’t coming to save us from the dystopian world 45, MAGA, and the oligarchs have created. We need to save ourselves. The majority of Americans do value truth, and honor, and compassion. We need to stand up and fight for each other.

